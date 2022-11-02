Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) went up by 13.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.13. The company’s stock price has collected 14.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :HRMY) Right Now?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.38 x from its present earnings ratio.

HRMY currently public float of 58.05M and currently shorts hold a 9.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRMY was 534.85K shares.

HRMY’s Market Performance

HRMY stocks went up by 14.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.53% and a quarterly performance of 13.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.44% for HRMY stocks with a simple moving average of 29.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $61 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRMY reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for HRMY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HRMY, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

HRMY Trading at 26.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY rose by +14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.20. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. saw 38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRMY starting from Dierks Jeffrey, who sale 12,173 shares at the price of $44.68 back on Oct 03. After this action, Dierks Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., valued at $543,916 using the latest closing price.

Dierks Jeffrey, the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., sale 28,971 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Dierks Jeffrey is holding 0 shares at $1,361,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.66 for the present operating margin

+75.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stands at +11.33. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.