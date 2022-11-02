Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Genco Posts an Earnings Miss. A Bigger Dividend Is Still Ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE :GNK) Right Now?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNK is at 1.04.

GNK currently public float of 39.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNK was 1.20M shares.

GNK’s Market Performance

GNK stocks went down by -0.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.98% and a quarterly performance of -25.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.52% for GNK stocks with a simple moving average of -23.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2022.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNK reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for GNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

GNK Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw -11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from REGAN ARTHUR L, who sale 22,887 shares at the price of $15.82 back on Aug 23. After this action, REGAN ARTHUR L now owns 74,781 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $362,020 using the latest closing price.

REGAN ARTHUR L, the Director of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 62,512 shares at $15.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that REGAN ARTHUR L is holding 55,824 shares at $978,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 20.00 for asset returns.