Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Shares of Cancer Researchers Exact Sciences and Invitae Are Sliding. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.31.

The average price from analysts is $65.94, which is $32.02 above the current price. EXAS currently public float of 175.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 2.29M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went up by 4.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.50% and a quarterly performance of -26.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.96% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of -33.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $35 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to EXAS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

EXAS Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.41. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw -55.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Cunningham Everett, who sale 16,872 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Oct 12. After this action, Cunningham Everett now owns 18,654 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $529,275 using the latest closing price.

Baranick Brian, the Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 984 shares at $47.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Baranick Brian is holding 4,596 shares at $46,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -11.20 for asset returns.