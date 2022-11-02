Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slows. But Investors Pile Into GE, Eaton, and Other Industrial Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE :ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETN is at 1.15.

The average price from analysts is $163.39, which is $7.52 above the current price. ETN currently public float of 396.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETN was 1.75M shares.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN stocks went up by 3.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.05% and a quarterly performance of 1.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Eaton Corporation plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.53% for ETN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $120 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $194, previously predicting the price at $196. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ETN, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

ETN Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.44. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw -12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Hopgood Daniel Roy, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $151.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Hopgood Daniel Roy now owns 7,593 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $227,553 using the latest closing price.

MCCOY DEBORAH L, the Director of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 3,000 shares at $148.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that MCCOY DEBORAH L is holding 12,856 shares at $446,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.