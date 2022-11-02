Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Rogers Corporation (ROG)?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) went down by -43.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $274.51. The company’s stock price has collected -3.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 3 hours ago that DuPont Ends Rogers Acquisition. Blame China Regulators.

Is It Worth Investing in Rogers Corporation (NYSE :ROG) Right Now?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROG is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Rogers Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $277.00, which is $148.31 above the current price. ROG currently public float of 18.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROG was 194.45K shares.

ROG’s Market Performance

ROG stocks went down by -3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.36% and a quarterly performance of -14.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Rogers Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.31% for ROG stocks with a simple moving average of -50.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROG stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for ROG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ROG in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $277 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ROG, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

ROG Trading at -47.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -46.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROG fell by -44.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.77. In addition, Rogers Corporation saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROG starting from Gouveia Randall Colin, who sale 1,502 shares at the price of $266.46 back on Aug 19. After this action, Gouveia Randall Colin now owns 8,230 shares of Rogers Corporation, valued at $400,223 using the latest closing price.

BARNES KEITH, the Director of Rogers Corporation, sale 400 shares at $260.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that BARNES KEITH is holding 1,820 shares at $104,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.91 for the present operating margin

+35.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Corporation stands at +11.59. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.