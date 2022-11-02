Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC)?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ :KVSC) Right Now?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KVSC currently public float of 61.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KVSC was 232.72K shares.

KVSC’s Market Performance

KVSC stocks went up by 0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.43% and a quarterly performance of 1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.30% for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.44% for KVSC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

KVSC Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.33%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVSC rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III saw 1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KVSC

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.