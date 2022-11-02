Home  »  Trending   »  Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg...

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg Company (K)?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.17. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Kellogg Expects Higher Sales. Americans Are Eating More Cereal.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.61, which is -$2.05 below the current price. K currently public float of 315.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.10M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.92% and a quarterly performance of 2.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.31% for K stocks with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $74 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to K, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

K Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.04. In addition, Kellogg Company saw 17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $72.07 back on Oct 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 56,331,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $7,207,220 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $70.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 56,431,838 shares at $7,029,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.85 for the present operating margin
  • +31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +10.49. Equity return is now at value 39.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]