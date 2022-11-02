Can Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Remain Competitive?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) went down by -19.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.61. The company’s stock price has collected -12.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE :SOI) Right Now?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOI is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $3.08 above the current price. SOI currently public float of 31.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOI was 178.78K shares.

SOI’s Market Performance

SOI stocks went down by -12.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.64% and a quarterly performance of -2.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.04% for SOI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SOI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SOI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOI reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for SOI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

SOI Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOI fell by -12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. saw 66.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOI starting from Zartler William A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 15. After this action, Zartler William A now owns 561,175 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., valued at $104,700 using the latest closing price.

BURKE JAMES R, the Director of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $10.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that BURKE JAMES R is holding 20,439 shares at $60,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+10.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stands at -0.77. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.