Can Dave Inc. (DAVE) Remain Competitive?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) went down by -3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s stock price has collected -4.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ :DAVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dave Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.35. DAVE currently public float of 198.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAVE was 2.82M shares.

DAVE’s Market Performance

DAVE stocks went down by -4.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.49% and a quarterly performance of -57.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.37% for Dave Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.22% for DAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -90.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAVE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DAVE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

DAVE Trading at -27.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares sank -27.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVE fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3455. In addition, Dave Inc. saw -96.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAVE starting from Wilk Jason, who purchase 1,532,232 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Sep 30. After this action, Wilk Jason now owns 1,532,232 shares of Dave Inc., valued at $15,329,981 using the latest closing price.

Section 32 Fund 1, LP, the 10% Owner of Dave Inc., sale 97,300 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Section 32 Fund 1, LP is holding 92,352,107 shares at $35,330 based on the most recent closing price.