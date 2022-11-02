Can Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Remain Competitive?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) went down by -3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :CINF) Right Now?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CINF is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.60, which is $5.98 above the current price. CINF currently public float of 156.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CINF was 838.63K shares.

CINF’s Market Performance

CINF stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.39% and a quarterly performance of 2.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.56% for CINF stocks with a simple moving average of -14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CINF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CINF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $92 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CINF, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CINF Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.82. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw -12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Skidmore Douglas S, who purchase 565 shares at the price of $96.76 back on Sep 01. After this action, Skidmore Douglas S now owns 7,600 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $54,669 using the latest closing price.

Aaron Thomas J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 1,030 shares at $96.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Aaron Thomas J is holding 5,740 shares at $99,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.