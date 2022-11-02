Buy or Sell Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.14.

MFC currently public float of 1.90B and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 3.28M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.16% and a quarterly performance of -8.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.36% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.60% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.09. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw -12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.