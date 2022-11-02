Buy or Sell Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) went up by 12.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 17.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE :ELP) Right Now?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELP is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.49, which is -$0.03 below the current price. ELP currently public float of 277.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELP was 499.64K shares.

ELP’s Market Performance

ELP stocks went up by 17.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.76% and a quarterly performance of 24.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.05% for ELP stocks with a simple moving average of 17.86% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at 23.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +17.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw 40.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+20.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stands at +15.69. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.