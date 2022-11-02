Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAM is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.64, which is $20.15 above the current price. BAM currently public float of 1.41B and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAM was 1.98M shares.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM stocks went up by 1.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly performance of -19.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.72% for BAM stocks with a simple moving average of -19.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $71.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $68.50. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BAM, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.52. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. saw -33.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, who sale 2,825,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Oct 13. After this action, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP now owns 7,797,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., valued at $24,012,500 using the latest closing price.

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, the 10% Owner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., sale 1,000,000 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP is holding 10,622,000 shares at $9,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.76 for the present operating margin

+32.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stands at +5.03. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.