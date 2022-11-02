Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -2.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Brinker Stock Is a ‘Compelling Opportunity.’ Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE :EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAT is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Brinker International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.24, which is $0.47 above the current price. EAT currently public float of 43.09M and currently shorts hold a 10.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAT was 927.22K shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stocks went up by 4.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.69% and a quarterly performance of 10.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Brinker International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.08% for EAT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to EAT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 27th of the current year.

EAT Trading at 17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.75. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw -11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Badgley Rick, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $29.66 back on Sep 09. After this action, Badgley Rick now owns 37,441 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $296,600 using the latest closing price.

Comings Douglas N., the SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s of Brinker International Inc., sale 500 shares at $30.91 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Comings Douglas N. is holding 25,659 shares at $15,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.93 for the present operating margin

+8.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +3.09. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.