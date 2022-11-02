Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Just Got Our Attention

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) went down by -6.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.92. The company’s stock price has collected -4.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXNX is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Axonics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.67, which is $15.06 above the current price. AXNX currently public float of 46.74M and currently shorts hold a 7.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXNX was 689.31K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

AXNX stocks went down by -4.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.43% and a quarterly performance of -1.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Axonics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for AXNX stocks with a simple moving average of 12.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $85 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

AXNX Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.45. In addition, Axonics Inc. saw 21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Dearen Danny L., who sale 656 shares at the price of $75.60 back on Sep 13. After this action, Dearen Danny L. now owns 7,500 shares of Axonics Inc., valued at $49,594 using the latest closing price.

Noblett Karen, the Chief Medical Officer of Axonics Inc., sale 32,483 shares at $78.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Noblett Karen is holding 31,599 shares at $2,538,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.38 for the present operating margin

+60.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc. stands at -44.41. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.96.