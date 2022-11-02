Akso Health Group (AHG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) went up by 36.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s stock price has collected -7.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ :AHG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHG is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Akso Health Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. AHG currently public float of 7.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHG was 32.93K shares.

AHG’s Market Performance

AHG stocks went down by -7.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.65% and a quarterly performance of -59.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.23% for Akso Health Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.37% for AHG stocks with a simple moving average of -38.49% for the last 200 days.

AHG Trading at -15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.95%, as shares sank -14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +33.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6746. In addition, Akso Health Group saw -67.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.83 for the present operating margin

-54.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group stands at -1797.92. The total capital return value is set at -60.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.91. Equity return is now at value -72.00, with -39.40 for asset returns.

Based on Akso Health Group (AHG), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.