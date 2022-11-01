Why Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s stock price has collected 2.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/22 that First Tom and Gisele—Now Colgate and Palmolive?

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE :CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CL is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.28, which is $3.91 above the current price. CL currently public float of 826.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CL was 4.57M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL stocks went up by 2.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of -8.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Colgate-Palmolive Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.55% for CL stocks with a simple moving average of -4.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

CL Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.45. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Massey Sally, who sale 656 shares at the price of $77.58 back on Sep 13. After this action, Massey Sally now owns 7,913 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $50,890 using the latest closing price.

Parameswaran Prabha, the Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 48,778 shares at $78.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Parameswaran Prabha is holding 6,787 shares at $3,843,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.31 for the present operating margin

+59.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +12.43. Equity return is now at value 448.40, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.