We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), Here is What We Found

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.45. The company’s stock price has collected -2.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is at 1.21.

LSCC currently public float of 134.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSCC was 1.31M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC stocks went down by -2.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.42% and a quarterly performance of -23.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.73% for LSCC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to LSCC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.75. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw -37.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Jensen Mark Edwin, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $50.01 back on Sep 30. After this action, Jensen Mark Edwin now owns 97,841 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $450,134 using the latest closing price.

O’Rourke Glenn, the SVP, Mfg Ops of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 4,790 shares at $51.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that O’Rourke Glenn is holding 0 shares at $248,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Equity return is now at value 32.70, with 18.80 for asset returns.