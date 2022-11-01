We Analyzed the Future Direction of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), Here is What We Found

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 8.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected 23.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Borr Drilling Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.51. BORR currently public float of 83.68M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.67M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went up by 23.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.89% and a quarterly performance of 27.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.64% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 28.54% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +36.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +23.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 138.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.49 for the present operating margin

-22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -78.68. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.65.

Based on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 62.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.