We Analyzed the Future Direction of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS), Here is What We Found

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) went down by -5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.59. The company’s stock price has collected 4.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE :HOUS) Right Now?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOUS is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.58, which is $4.49 above the current price. HOUS currently public float of 116.18M and currently shorts hold a 11.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOUS was 1.30M shares.

HOUS’s Market Performance

HOUS stocks went up by 4.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.38% and a quarterly performance of -29.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.07% for HOUS stocks with a simple moving average of -39.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOUS stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for HOUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOUS in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $13.50 based on the research report published on September 19th of the current year 2022.

HOUS Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. saw -55.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOUS starting from Layade Nashira W., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Aug 15. After this action, Layade Nashira W. now owns 39,321 shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., valued at $44,275 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, the Director of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $10.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J is holding 141,768 shares at $21,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.36 for the present operating margin

+17.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stands at +4.30. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 4.70 for asset returns.