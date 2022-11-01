Wayfair Inc. (W) Just Got Our Attention

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $298.00. The company’s stock price has collected 18.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Wayfair to Lay Off Almost 900 Workers, Nearly 5% of Its Workforce

Is It Worth Investing in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE :W) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for W is at 2.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Wayfair Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.48, which is $28.81 above the current price. W currently public float of 72.18M and currently shorts hold a 29.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of W was 4.06M shares.

W’s Market Performance

W stocks went up by 18.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.50% and a quarterly performance of -33.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for Wayfair Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.83% for W stocks with a simple moving average of -51.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on October 10th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

W Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.21. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw -80.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from FLEISHER MICHAEL D, who sale 5,617 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Oct 18. After this action, FLEISHER MICHAEL D now owns 74,797 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $196,715 using the latest closing price.

Oblak Steve, the Chief Commercial Officer of Wayfair Inc., sale 1,224 shares at $35.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Oblak Steve is holding 165,135 shares at $42,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.60 for the present operating margin

+28.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc. stands at -0.96. Equity return is now at value 54.30, with -22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.