Wall Street Pummels Sysco Corporation (SYY) After Recent Earnings Report

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.53. The company’s stock price has collected 6.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that AMC, Moderna, Kansas City Southern: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE :SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Sysco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.38, which is $4.82 above the current price. SYY currently public float of 506.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYY was 2.30M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY stocks went up by 6.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.42% and a quarterly performance of 1.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Sysco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.41% for SYY stocks with a simple moving average of 5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $90 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

SYY Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.72. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Hourican Kevin, who sale 75,019 shares at the price of $81.22 back on Oct 24. After this action, Hourican Kevin now owns 303,643 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $6,093,043 using the latest closing price.

Alt Aaron E, the EVP and CFO of Sysco Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $80.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Alt Aaron E is holding 14,220 shares at $80,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +1.98. Equity return is now at value 97.10, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.