Wall Street Pummels American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) After Recent Earnings Report

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that American Eagle Tanks on Missed Earnings, Dividend Pause. Why Investors Should Be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE :AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEO is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.45, which is $0.81 above the current price. AEO currently public float of 175.60M and currently shorts hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEO was 6.13M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO stocks went up by 5.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.75% and a quarterly performance of -2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.87% for AEO stocks with a simple moving average of -22.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on August 01st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AEO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

AEO Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw -55.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Sable David M., who purchase 432 shares at the price of $12.06 back on Jul 22. After this action, Sable David M. now owns 32,859 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $5,207 using the latest closing price.

Sable David M., the Director of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., purchase 500 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Sable David M. is holding 28,920 shares at $5,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+36.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +8.37. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.