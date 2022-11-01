Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/22 that Rio Tinto Offers $2.7 Billion to Buy Rest of Turquoise Hill Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE :TRQ) Right Now?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRQ is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.16, which is -$6.22 below the current price. TRQ currently public float of 96.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRQ was 1.63M shares.

TRQ’s Market Performance

TRQ stocks went up by 0.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.94% and a quarterly performance of 10.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.73% for TRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 13.47% for the last 200 days.

TRQ Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRQ rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.00. In addition, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. saw 70.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.24 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stands at +26.63. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.