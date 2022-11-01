TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) went up by 18.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.64. The company’s stock price has collected 32.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ :TRUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRUE is at 1.16.

TRUE currently public float of 81.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRUE was 445.14K shares.

TRUE’s Market Performance

TRUE stocks went up by 32.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.21% and a quarterly performance of -28.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for TrueCar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.31% for TRUE stocks with a simple moving average of -36.87% for the last 200 days.

TRUE Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE rose by +32.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4620. In addition, TrueCar Inc. saw -47.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Mendel John W, who sale 12,578 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Jun 21. After this action, Mendel John W now owns 148,528 shares of TrueCar Inc., valued at $34,795 using the latest closing price.

Mendel John W, the Director of TrueCar Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Mendel John W is holding 115,652 shares at $9,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.72 for the present operating margin

+83.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for TrueCar Inc. stands at -16.56. Equity return is now at value -14.50, with -12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.57.