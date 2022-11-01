The Chart for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s stock price has collected -5.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $4.98 above the current price. SYTA currently public float of 32.98M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 2.39M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went down by -5.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.36% and a quarterly performance of -82.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.53% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.93% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -85.91% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -67.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.18%, as shares sank -58.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1807. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -96.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -251.70, with -112.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.