Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.27. The company’s stock price has collected 3.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SINT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SINT is at 1.58.

SINT currently public float of 23.72M and currently shorts hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SINT was 2.52M shares.

SINT’s Market Performance

SINT stocks went up by 3.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -69.34% and a quarterly performance of -79.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.61% for Sintx Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.47% for SINT stocks with a simple moving average of -78.41% for the last 200 days.

SINT Trading at -69.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.63%, as shares sank -67.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1547. In addition, Sintx Technologies Inc. saw -84.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -44.80 for asset returns.