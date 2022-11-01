Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL)

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) went down by -5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s stock price has collected -5.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ :PWFL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWFL is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for PowerFleet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.13, which is $3.47 above the current price. PWFL currently public float of 33.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWFL was 35.62K shares.

PWFL’s Market Performance

PWFL stocks went down by -5.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.96% and a quarterly performance of -7.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.37% for PowerFleet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.16% for PWFL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWFL

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWFL reach a price target of $4.75, previously predicting the price at $6.25. The rating they have provided for PWFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 04th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PWFL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

PWFL Trading at -13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, PowerFleet Inc. saw -44.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWFL starting from Frumberg Charles, who sale 27,699 shares at the price of $2.25 back on May 17. After this action, Frumberg Charles now owns 0 shares of PowerFleet Inc., valued at $62,442 using the latest closing price.

Frumberg Charles, the Director of PowerFleet Inc., sale 11,716 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Frumberg Charles is holding 27,699 shares at $26,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.22 for the present operating margin

+47.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc. stands at -10.53. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.