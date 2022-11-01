Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | New Orien...

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s stock price has collected 24.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.60.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

EDU currently public float of 166.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 2.03M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went up by 24.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.96% and a quarterly performance of -12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of 29.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $36.60, previously predicting the price at $18.80. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

EDU Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +24.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Just Got Our Attention

November 1, 2022 No Comments

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s stock price has

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]