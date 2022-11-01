Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s stock price has collected 24.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.60.

EDU currently public float of 166.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 2.03M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went up by 24.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.96% and a quarterly performance of -12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.36% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of 29.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $36.60, previously predicting the price at $18.80. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

EDU Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +24.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.