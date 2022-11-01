Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) went up by 10.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s stock price has collected 8.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EVK) Right Now?

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 89.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVK is at -0.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EVK currently public float of 3.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVK was 29.90K shares.

EVK’s Market Performance

EVK stocks went up by 8.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.94% and a quarterly performance of -16.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.66% for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.39% for EVK stocks with a simple moving average of -29.67% for the last 200 days.

EVK Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares surge +13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVK rose by +18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8764. In addition, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. saw -60.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

+30.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stands at -0.03. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.