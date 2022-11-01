Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) went down by -5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.91. The company’s stock price has collected -13.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE :RRX) Right Now?

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRX is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Regal Rexnord Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $173.43, which is $46.89 above the current price. RRX currently public float of 66.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRX was 478.53K shares.

RRX’s Market Performance

RRX stocks went down by -13.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.85% and a quarterly performance of -5.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Regal Rexnord Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.10% for RRX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RRX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $200 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

RRX Trading at -12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRX fell by -13.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.16. In addition, Regal Rexnord Corporation saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRX starting from Kunze John C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $139.42 back on Aug 08. After this action, Kunze John C now owns 6,999 shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation, valued at $139 using the latest closing price.

Kunze John C, the Segment President* of Regal Rexnord Corporation, sale 1,155 shares at $136.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Kunze John C is holding 6,920 shares at $158,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regal Rexnord Corporation stands at +5.51. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.