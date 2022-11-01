Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) went up by 5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s stock price has collected 33.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE :OII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OII is at 2.85.

OII currently public float of 98.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OII was 1.15M shares.

OII’s Market Performance

OII stocks went up by 33.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.75% and a quarterly performance of 42.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Oceaneering International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.94% for OII stocks with a simple moving average of 18.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OII, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

OII Trading at 50.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +55.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +33.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 10,731 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Sep 29. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 134,939 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $83,372 using the latest closing price.

Childress Earl, the Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc of Oceaneering International Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Childress Earl is holding 80,485 shares at $79,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.13 for the present operating margin

+14.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at -2.64. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.