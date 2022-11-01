Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) went up by 5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SLCA) Right Now?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is at 2.77.

SLCA currently public float of 74.03M and currently shorts hold a 8.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLCA was 935.07K shares.

SLCA’s Market Performance

SLCA stocks went up by 4.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.42% and a quarterly performance of -2.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.15% for SLCA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLCA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SLCA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to SLCA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

SLCA Trading at 12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw 53.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from Russell Stacy, who sale 32,230 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 06. After this action, Russell Stacy now owns 85,692 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $413,668 using the latest closing price.

KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS, the Director of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $15.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS is holding 171,346 shares at $756,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stands at -3.06. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.