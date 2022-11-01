Is Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) a Keeper?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.82. The company’s stock price has collected 20.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/27/22 that Teladoc Stock Is Rising on Narrower-Than-Forecast Loss

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE :TDOC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Teladoc Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 27 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.06, which is $4.08 above the current price. TDOC currently public float of 159.74M and currently shorts hold a 20.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDOC was 4.81M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC stocks went up by 20.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.92% and a quarterly performance of -19.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.41% for TDOC stocks with a simple moving average of -35.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to TDOC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 07th of the current year.

TDOC Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +20.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.87. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw -67.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $24.04 back on Oct 17. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 24,408 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $24,040 using the latest closing price.

Napolitano Richard J, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 220 shares at $27.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Napolitano Richard J is holding 1,576 shares at $6,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.76 for the present operating margin

+57.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -21.09. Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -50.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.