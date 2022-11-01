Is PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) a Keeper?

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.08. The company’s stock price has collected -26.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHAS is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.9 above the current price. PHAS currently public float of 46.47M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAS was 930.14K shares.

PHAS’s Market Performance

PHAS stocks went down by -26.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.25% and a quarterly performance of -90.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.68% for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.00% for PHAS stocks with a simple moving average of -90.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PHAS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PHAS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $1 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PHAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PHAS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

PHAS Trading at -83.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.01%, as shares sank -43.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAS fell by -26.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1713. In addition, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -96.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who sale 1,784,109 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Oct 25. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 4,857,525 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $262,264 using the latest closing price.

Burkhardt Glen, the SVP of Human Resources of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,248 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Burkhardt Glen is holding 0 shares at $8,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-991.25 for the present operating margin

+83.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1210.15. Equity return is now at value 113.30, with -206.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.