Is Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) a Keeper?

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) went up by 50.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $379.30. The company’s stock price has collected -3.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 min ago that J&J Agrees to Buy Medical-Device Maker Abiomed

Is It Worth Investing in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ :ABMD) Right Now?

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABMD is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Abiomed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $309.00, which is -$69.72 below the current price. ABMD currently public float of 44.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABMD was 283.10K shares.

ABMD’s Market Performance

ABMD stocks went down by -3.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.61% and a quarterly performance of -14.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Abiomed Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.29% for ABMD stocks with a simple moving average of 36.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABMD stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ABMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABMD in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $300 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABMD reach a price target of $330. The rating they have provided for ABMD stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ABMD, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

ABMD Trading at 46.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +43.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABMD rose by +43.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $262.88. In addition, Abiomed Inc. saw -29.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABMD starting from Began Marc A, who sale 500 shares at the price of $255.95 back on Aug 29. After this action, Began Marc A now owns 15,785 shares of Abiomed Inc., valued at $127,975 using the latest closing price.

SUTTER MARTIN P, the Director of Abiomed Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $282.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that SUTTER MARTIN P is holding 122,839 shares at $564,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.80 for the present operating margin

+81.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abiomed Inc. stands at +13.23. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.05.