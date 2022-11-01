Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE :IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 1.02.

IBN currently public float of 3.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBN was 7.84M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN stocks went down by -3.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.10% and a quarterly performance of 6.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for ICICI Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.52% for IBN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.84% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.76. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.