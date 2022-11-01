Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.14, which is $0.83 above the current price. CIG currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 7.15M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.42% and a quarterly performance of 2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.60% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.15. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.