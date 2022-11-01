ironSource Ltd. (IS) Just Got Our Attention

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys 1 Million Shares of Unity After Its Purchase of IronSource

Is It Worth Investing in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE :IS) Right Now?

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ironSource Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.77, which is $1.54 above the current price. IS currently public float of 214.60M and currently shorts hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IS was 13.67M shares.

IS’s Market Performance

IS stocks went up by 4.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.10% and a quarterly performance of -21.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for ironSource Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.81% for IS stocks with a simple moving average of -21.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IS

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to IS, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

IS Trading at -11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IS rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, ironSource Ltd. saw -58.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.45 for the present operating margin

+83.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for ironSource Ltd. stands at +10.81. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.