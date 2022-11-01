Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NiSource Inc. (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.58. The company’s stock price has collected 4.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc. (NYSE :NI) Right Now?

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NI is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NiSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.80, which is $4.73 above the current price. NI currently public float of 404.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NI was 4.04M shares.

NI’s Market Performance

NI stocks went up by 4.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.98% and a quarterly performance of -14.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for NiSource Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.37% for NI stocks with a simple moving average of -12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for NI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to NI, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

NI Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.08. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc. stands at +11.94. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.