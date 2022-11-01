Here’s Our Rant About Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went up by 7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock price has collected 12.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.26, which is $1.28 above the current price. CRON currently public float of 198.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 1.85M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went up by 12.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.38% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Cronos Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.51% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

CRON Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -15.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.