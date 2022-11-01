Home  »  Companies   »  Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery...

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) went down by -4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s stock price has collected -5.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enhabit Inc. (NYSE :EHAB) Right Now?

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Enhabit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $5.91 above the current price. EHAB currently public float of 48.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHAB was 734.58K shares.

EHAB’s Market Performance

EHAB stocks went down by -5.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.54% and a quarterly performance of -15.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Enhabit Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.54% for EHAB stocks with a simple moving average of -22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHAB

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHAB reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for EHAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EHAB, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 25th of the current year.

EHAB Trading at -14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHAB fell by -5.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.37. In addition, Enhabit Inc. saw -50.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHAB starting from Brown-Stevenson Tina L., who purchase 1,550 shares at the price of $15.99 back on Aug 31. After this action, Brown-Stevenson Tina L. now owns 9,645 shares of Enhabit Inc., valued at $24,784 using the latest closing price.

Hoeflinger Erin, the Director of Enhabit Inc., purchase 970 shares at $13.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Hoeflinger Erin is holding 13,597 shares at $13,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.91 for the present operating margin
  • +50.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enhabit Inc. stands at +10.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

