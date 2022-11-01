Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) went down by -4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s stock price has collected -5.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enhabit Inc. (NYSE :EHAB) Right Now?

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Enhabit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $5.91 above the current price. EHAB currently public float of 48.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHAB was 734.58K shares.

EHAB’s Market Performance

EHAB stocks went down by -5.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.54% and a quarterly performance of -15.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Enhabit Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.54% for EHAB stocks with a simple moving average of -22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHAB

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHAB reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for EHAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EHAB, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 25th of the current year.

EHAB Trading at -14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHAB fell by -5.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.37. In addition, Enhabit Inc. saw -50.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHAB starting from Brown-Stevenson Tina L., who purchase 1,550 shares at the price of $15.99 back on Aug 31. After this action, Brown-Stevenson Tina L. now owns 9,645 shares of Enhabit Inc., valued at $24,784 using the latest closing price.

Hoeflinger Erin, the Director of Enhabit Inc., purchase 970 shares at $13.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Hoeflinger Erin is holding 13,597 shares at $13,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.91 for the present operating margin

+50.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enhabit Inc. stands at +10.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.