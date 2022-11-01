Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Realty Income Corporation (O)?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/21 that Twitter, Tesla, Realty Income: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE :O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Realty Income Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.75, which is $7.83 above the current price. O currently public float of 616.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of O was 4.14M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stocks went up by 5.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.99% and a quarterly performance of -14.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.06% for O stocks with a simple moving average of -7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $61 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to O, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

O Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.86. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw -13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Chapman A. Larry, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $67.97 back on Sep 01. After this action, Chapman A. Larry now owns 10,090 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $475,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.23 for the present operating margin

+50.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +17.24. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.