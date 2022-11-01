Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST)?

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 15.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MVST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MVST is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Microvast Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MVST currently public float of 170.43M and currently shorts hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MVST was 3.38M shares.

MVST’s Market Performance

MVST stocks went up by 15.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.36% and a quarterly performance of -16.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.03% for Microvast Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.89% for MVST stocks with a simple moving average of -40.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MVST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MVST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MVST reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for MVST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

MVST Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.95%, as shares surge +26.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc. saw -56.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVST starting from Smith Shane, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Jun 14. After this action, Smith Shane now owns 250,000 shares of Microvast Holdings Inc., valued at $625,000 using the latest closing price.

Webster Craig, the Chief Financial Officer of Microvast Holdings Inc., purchase 287,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Webster Craig is holding 315,077 shares at $737,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-131.73 for the present operating margin

-28.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microvast Holdings Inc. stands at -135.87. Equity return is now at value -37.50, with -25.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.