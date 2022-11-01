Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ :AZN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZN is at 0.50.

AZN currently public float of 2.99B and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZN was 6.64M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN stocks went up by 6.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.24% and a quarterly performance of -9.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for AstraZeneca PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.39% for AZN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to AZN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 29th of the current year.

AZN Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.97. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.