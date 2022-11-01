Can Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Remain Competitive?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s stock price has collected 11.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 0.48.

TCOM currently public float of 637.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCOM was 4.55M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM stocks went up by 11.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.14% and a quarterly performance of -10.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.87% for TCOM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

TCOM Trading at -12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.58. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.