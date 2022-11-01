Can Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Remain Competitive?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected 4.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.02, which is $2.13 above the current price. EBR currently public float of 1.29B and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 2.14M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went up by 4.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.18% and a quarterly performance of 6.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.78% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.79% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at 8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 57.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.