Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) went up by 6.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE :BSBR) Right Now?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSBR is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.61, which is $1.16 above the current price. BSBR currently public float of 3.27B and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSBR was 1.47M shares.

BSBR’s Market Performance

BSBR stocks went down by -0.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.79% and a quarterly performance of 10.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for BSBR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSBR

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSBR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for BSBR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

BSBR Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stands at +15.46. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.