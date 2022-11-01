Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) went down by -10.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX :AAU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAU is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.31. AAU currently public float of 131.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAU was 233.36K shares.

AAU’s Market Performance

AAU stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.64% and a quarterly performance of -11.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Almaden Minerals Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.25% for AAU stocks with a simple moving average of -22.49% for the last 200 days.

AAU Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAU fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2330. In addition, Almaden Minerals Ltd. saw -29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAU

Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.03.