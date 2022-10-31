Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Why HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR)’s Most Rec...

Why HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) went up by 23.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.19. The company’s stock price has collected 97.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :HTCR) Right Now?

HTCR currently public float of 4.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTCR was 428.67K shares.

HTCR’s Market Performance

HTCR stocks went up by 97.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.01% and a quarterly performance of -36.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.63% for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 76.08% for HTCR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.34% for the last 200 days.

HTCR Trading at 25.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.39%, as shares surge +60.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCR rose by +97.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0913. In addition, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. saw -62.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.56 for the present operating margin
  • +46.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stands at -3.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

